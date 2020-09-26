Woman dies in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a woman was hit and killed by a car Friday night on North Birdneck Road.

Police responded to a call about a pedestrian-vehicle crash around 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Birdneck Road Friday.

Initial investigation shows a woman was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound.

A witness to the crash began life-saving efforts. First responders took over once they arrived on scene.

Despite their efforts, the woman died at the scene from her injuries, police said.

Traffic was shut down both northbound and southbound travel between Old Virginia Beach Rd and 24th Street while police investigated the scene. it was still shut down as of 9 p.m.

Police did not release additional information.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: