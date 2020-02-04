Woman dies in crash on Little Neck Road in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman died in a fatal crash Tuesday morning on Little Neck Road.

Virginia Beach Police say emergency communications was notified just before 12:30 a.m. for an single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Little Neck Road.

The woman was pronounced deceased on scene when police arrived. There were no other passengers involved in the crash. The cause is still under investigation, but investigators say speed may have been an contributing factor.

#BreakingNews: A woman died in a crash early this morning in Virginia Beach. @KPattersonWAVY is on Little Neck Road where the crash happened. She has important details from police. Tune in to @WAVY_News 10 Today & FOX43 or Kiahnna's reports:https://t.co/n5rQeRxbuP pic.twitter.com/pZoOyGn3Nm — Katie Collett (@KatieCollettTV) February 4, 2020

The area around the 600 block of Little Neck Road was closed for nearly four hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.

Stay with us on air and online for the latest updates on this story.