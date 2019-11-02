Woman killed in Saturday crash on Providence Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman died Saturday morning as a result of a car accident.

Police say they received a call at 9:41 a.m. for a crash involving two vehicles.

According to officials, a gray Ford SUV was turning out of College Park Square Shopping Center when it was struck by a blue Dodge Challenger. ​

The woman driving the Ford was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since died.

The driver of the Dodge was transported with minor injuries.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if the driver is facing any charges.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.