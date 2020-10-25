Woman detained after striking 3 parked cars, 1 pedestrian in allege hit-and-run incident in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman in Virginia Beach has been detained after allegedly striking 3 parked cars and a pedestrian in what appeared to be a hit-and-run incident Sunday.

The incident began Sunday just after 12 p.m. when officers were called to the 3800 block of Princess Anne Road for a property damage call.

Initial investigations reveal that the suspect vehicle fled the scene and continued to the parking lot of a nearby gym where a pedestrian was struck.

After that, reports say the vehicle drove away again before being finally stopped on Sunstream Parkway. There were a total of three parked cars and 1 pedestrian struck by the suspect vehicle.

The pedestrian sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a still-unidentified woman, was detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Officials say she was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries sustained from the incident.

The case remains under investigation. Officials say charges are still pending.

