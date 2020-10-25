Woman detained after striking 3 parked cars, 1 pedestrian in allege hit-and-run incident in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman in Virginia Beach has been detained after allegedly striking 3 parked cars and a pedestrian in what appeared to be a hit-and-run incident Sunday.

The incident began Sunday just after 12 p.m. when officers were called to the 3800 block of Princess Anne Road for a property damage call.

Initial investigations reveal that the suspect vehicle fled the scene and continued to the parking lot of a nearby gym where a pedestrian was struck.

After that, reports say the vehicle drove away again before being finally stopped on Sunstream Parkway. There were a total of three parked cars and 1 pedestrian struck by the suspect vehicle.

The pedestrian sustained non life-threatening injuries.  

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a still-unidentified woman, was detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Officials say she was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries sustained from the incident.

The case remains under investigation. Officials say charges are still pending.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10