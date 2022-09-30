VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman who was convicted of obstruction of justice in a 2019 fatal shooting in Virginia Beach will not be receiving jail time.

Court documents show that Vanessa Johnson was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but the judge suspended the time. Johnson was originally charged with accessory after homicide, but the charge was amended.

The two other suspects in the case, Charles Wilson and Marquette Lee, were sentenced earlier this year in connection to the shooting.

Wilson was convicted of accessory after homicide in March and was sentenced to one year in jail. Lee was convicted of second-degree murder, along with other gun charges, and was sentenced to 23 years in jail.