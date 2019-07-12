Woman charged with threatening to blow up VB convenience store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 69-year-old woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly threatening to blow up a convenience store in Virginia Beach.

The city’s fire department issued a news release Friday that stated Carolyn Cagnolatti Ghavam, of Chesapeake, was arrested in Suffolk on Tuesday

Her arrest comes after fire investigators responded to a reported bomb threat at a Speedway in the 4400 block of Princess Anne Road on July 7, the release said.

Ghavam is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail awaiting transfer.