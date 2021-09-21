Woman charged with aggravated malicious wounding after argument leads to stabbing in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 35-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding after she allegedly stabbed a man Monday night.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard around 6:40 p.m. Monday for a report of a malicious wounding.

Police said an argument escalated and 35-year-old Angela Christine McFatter allegedly stabbed a man during the dispute.

The man was taken to a local hospital. Police did not immediately release information on the severity of his injuries.

McFatter was arrested Tuesday morning.

