Woman charged with aggravated malicious wounding after argument leads to stabbing in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 35-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding after she allegedly stabbed a man Monday night.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard around 6:40 p.m. Monday for a report of a malicious wounding.
Police said an argument escalated and 35-year-old Angela Christine McFatter allegedly stabbed a man during the dispute.
The man was taken to a local hospital. Police did not immediately release information on the severity of his injuries.
McFatter was arrested Tuesday morning.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.