Woman charged in connection with stabbing at Va. Beach home

Virginia Beach

Rebecca Seaton

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman was arrested over the weekend one person was injured in an altercation at a Virginia Beach home.

Virginia Beach police said officers responded to the 100 block of Miami Road — in the Arrowhead neighborhood — around 5:10 a.m. for a reported dispute.

Police said an altercation broke out between several people inside a home and one person was stabbed. Their injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Rebecca Seaton, of Virginia Beach, and charged her with aggravated malicious wounding.

