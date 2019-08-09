Police: Woman arrested in attempted child abduction in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a woman for an attempted abduction of children Thursday.

Virginia Beach police said say they were called at 11:30 a.m. to the Target in the 2060 block of S. Independence Boulevard. for a report of a disturbance.

Police said it was reported that 30-year-old Patrica Sharifa Metz, of Virginia Beach, was inside the store fighting with random customers. She was fleeing the store as officers arrived, but she was then apprehended.

It was later revealed that two separate attempted abductions of children, under the age of 5, had occurred and involved assaults of the adults that were with their children.

Metz was charged with two counts of attempted abduction and four counts of simple assault. She is being help at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

No one was injured. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.