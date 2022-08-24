VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was taken into custody at the scene of a shooting incident early Saturday morning, Virginia Beach Police confirm.

Officers were called to the Mermaids Gentlemen’s Club in the 1700 block of Potters Road at 1:18 a.m. on August 20.

The investigation revealed two female employees got into an argument and one shot the other. The victim’s injury was not life-threatening, police said.

The other employee, identified as 32-year-old Kayin Ecklin, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge a firearm in/at an occupied building, possession of schedule I/II drug, and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.

Court records show she is being held with no bond.