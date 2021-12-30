Woman accused of practicing dentistry without license in Virginia Beach veterinary office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are asking the public for help gathering information about a woman accused of practicing dentistry without a license at a veterinary office.

Police said Cristine Caro-Valencia, 51, is charged with a felony for allegedly practicing without a license.

Police said they received information in June 2021 that Caro-Valencia was doing dental procedures at Veterinary Hospital of Virginia, at 3002 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Detectives found that Caro-Valencia was allegedly running the illegal business under the name “Cosmetica Dental Lab,” where she did procedures for people in the Hispanic community.

Caro-Valencia was arrested Nov. 22.

Police posted a news release on their website and tweeted about the case asking anyone who has information on the illegal dental practice to contact Virginia Beach Police Special Investigations. The same day, they deleted the posts. 10 On Your Side reached out to investigators to inquire about the removal and were told “because this is an extremely sensitive case we ultimately made the decision to pull the media release.” That said, they confirmed special investigations continues to actively work this case.

Here are the numbers to call with information about the illegal dental practice. For English, call 757-427-1749. For Spanish, call 757-373-4616 or 757-390-6166.

Police said immigration or citizenship status will not be discussed or asked of anyone who comes forward with information relating to the investigation.

