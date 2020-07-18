With no other way out, ducks saved from retention pond in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Just off Salem Springs Way in Virginia Beach is a retention pond in the middle of a family community.

The walls are steep and there’s no ramps or fencing around it –meaning, whatever gets in there has little chance of getting out. And that’s exactly what happened to two ducks this past week.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer says he’s going to bring this issue back to city officials, because next time, it may not be an animal.

“You got to worry about children falling in here or even an elderly adult. But once again, part of our job as a city is to maintain safety for everybody and I’m certainly going to be bringing this forward,” said Dyer.

Amy Healy with the Tidewater Wildlife Rescue says these feathered friends had been trapped for nearly a week, and wouldn’t have made it through the weekend because of the lack of food.

“What happens is water foul will go into the water when they’re babies with their mothers and the mothers don’t realize they can’t fly back out, so they get stuck,” Healy explained.

She says, over the years, they’ve been here before and found dead ducks floating in the water.

The heroes with nets came prepared with kayaks, cages, and makeshift material for ramps to save them. They caught the first duck by surrounding him and encouraging him to enter a trap. The other got scared into flying out for the first time.

Healy says from here, the ducks will be rehabilitated in a safe environment.

“I feel we’re responsible because these problems are man-made problems. These animals would not have these problems without our interference, so we have some duty to mitigate the problems we create for them,” stated Healy.

