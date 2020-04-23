With a nurse’s help, VB family finds unconventional way to communicate with loved one from hospital parking lot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach resident Jeff Sharp began experiencing heart pain which ultimately led to a scary ambulance ride last Friday.

He was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, where they confirmed he’d had a heart attack.

During his time there, his family desperately wanted to see him and be there for him.

“It devastated me I wasn’t able to go into the hospital to see him because of the whole virus right now, so it was very difficult,” said Jeff Sharp’s daughter, Ariel Martelli.

However, it wasn’t long before his family realized they could see the room he was in from the hospital parking lot, and that was all they needed to see before their wheels got turning.

A nurse there, Kristin Tomlin, and Jeff Sharp’s wife, Allison Sharp, began working together on a master plan to communicate unconventionally.

Allison Sharp says his nurse brought him a poster board to write his sign which read “miss you.” The family was in the parking lot ready with signs of their own.

“He was really happy and appreciative to the nurse, Kristin, who helped with all of that,” said Allison Sharp.

The family Facetime video chatted with him too.

She says it was an experience not only he needed, but they needed as well.

“I think that where there’s a will there’s a way and we needed to see him and cheer him up, make sure he was okay, and we were going to figure out how to do it. I think that’s the best thing to do, is make it work however you can,” Allison Sharp explained.

Jeff Sharp is now out of the hospital and back home taking it easy for the next two weeks.

The family is encouraging others in similar situations to stay strong and to think outside the box.

Latest Posts: