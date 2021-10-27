Winwood Drive entrance at Laskin Road to close temporarily for utility work

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – The "happiest place on Earth" just got more expensive, as Disneyland on Monday raised the cost of most daily tickets and expanded its tiered-pricing ticket system. The next day, Disney teased the return of a beloved attraction – the Main Street Electrical Parade, leaving some to wonder if the park was trying to soften the price hike news.

While the cheapest one-day, single-park ticket remains $104, Disney increased the cost of all others tiers by $5 to $10. It also expanded the demand-based system to include a sixth tier that will bring the top ticket cost to $164.