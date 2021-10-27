Winwood Drive entrance at Laskin Road to close temporarily for utility work

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Contractor crews with VDOT will temporarily close the Winwood Drive entrance at the northside of Laskin Road on Nov. 3.
The one-day closure is scheduled to occur from as early as 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., allowing crews to safely perform utility work.
Traffic on mainline Laskin Road will not be directly affected by this work, and Winwood Drive at the southside of Laskin Road will remain open.
Motorists attempting to access or exit the Linlier neighborhood via Winwood Drive during this time are advised to seek an alternate route.
