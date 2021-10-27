Winwood Drive entrance at Laskin Road to close temporarily for utility work

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Contractor crews with VDOT will temporarily close the Winwood Drive entrance at the northside of Laskin Road on Nov. 3.

The one-day closure is scheduled to occur from as early as 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., allowing crews to safely perform utility work.

Traffic on mainline Laskin Road will not be directly affected by this work, and Winwood Drive at the southside of Laskin Road will remain open. 

Motorists attempting to access or exit the Linlier neighborhood via Winwood Drive during this time are advised to seek an alternate route. 

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10