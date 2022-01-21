Winner of $1 million lottery ticket bought in Virginia Beach has not come forward

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Someone is in possession of a lottery ticket bought in Virginia Beach that’s now worth more than a million dollars.

The Virginia Lottery says one ticket won the jackpot in the January 20 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing. The ticket, which is worth $1,008,842, was bought at the Food Lion in the Great Neck Village Shopping Center on North Great Neck Road.

This was the first time the jackpot has hit the million-dollar mark since the game launched in October 2020.

On Friday, lottery officials said the winner has yet to come forward.

So, if you bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket at the location above, check it, because you may be a millionaire!