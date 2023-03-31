VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – WINKS is set to host it’s second annual Tee Up for Brain Tumors on May 7.

According to a press release, the charity event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Topgolf Virginia Beach, located at 5444 Greenwich Rd.

The event will include three hours of unlimited Topgolf Play, food, and other fun activities. Guests will also have a chance to compete in the Hole-in-One Challenge.

Registration for Tee Up for Brain Tumors is open now through Apr. 24. To register for the event or learn more information, visit the event’s website.