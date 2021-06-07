Windsor Woods Area Library in Virginia Beach reopens after 5 months of renovation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Windsor Woods Area Library in Virginia Beach reopened Monday following five months of renovations.



The library’s new renovations included a new study room, refreshed teen area, new furniture, new storage room, along with a loading dock, and a new roof for the staff entrance.

The Windsor Woods renovation is part of VBPL’s second phase of a $5.8 million Capital Improvement Program (CIP) to renovate eight of its 10 library locations.

The branch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Officials ask guests to limit visits to one hour to allow for proper social distancing and ensure that as many residents as possible can access the library.



Masks will be required for those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

The Oceanfront Area Library is expected to close later this month to prepare for renovations to begin this summer.



Renovations at the Great Neck branch are expected to begin later this year. The Princess Anne, Bayside, Kempsville and Central Libraries had updates completed back in 2019. The Pungo-Blackwater location was renovated in 2020.