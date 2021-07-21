‘WINDSday’: Free concert series in Virginia Beach to raise awareness for renewable energy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is offering a summertime, free concert series with a push to promote renewable energy off the coast of the city.

The first WINDSday concert is set for July 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a special ceremony at 6:20 p.m. outside the Sandler Center for Performing Arts at Virginia Beach Town Center.

The event is hosted by Virginia Beach Vice Mayor and Chairman of the VA Beach Mayor’s Commission on Offshore Wind and Clean Energy Jim Wood.

Although construction won’t begin until 2024, Virginia Beach is already preparing for the coming of 176 commercial wind turbines on a nearly 120,000-acre section of the Atlantic Ocean, which starts at 27 miles off the coast.

Once it secures all of its necessary permits, Dominion Energy will erect 176 wind turbines, each about 800-feet tall.