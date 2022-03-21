VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Several music artists are gearing up to perform at the Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach for the 2022 concert season.

One of the events is the return of the Outlaw Music Festival which is set to hit the road again in 2022. Performers for the festival include the legendary Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, the Avett Brothers, and more.

The festival will hit the road from June to September hitting cities across the country. Those performing with Willie Nelson & Family at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater on September 11 include artists like Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Larking Poe, and Brittney Spencer.

Get your tickets for the festival HERE.

Before the festival, country music artist Dierks Bentley is bringing his friends to Virginia Beach for his Beers On Me Tour 2022. Special guests during the tour include artists Ashley McBryde, Travis Denning and DJ Aydamn.

The Beers On Me Tour will be stopping by the Virginia Beach amphitheater on July 15.



Get your tickets HERE.