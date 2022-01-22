Why can’t I sled down Mount Trashmore? Here’s what you need to know

Luke Edwards, 8, sleds down a hill at Hollowell Park in Lewisburg, W.Va., on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald via AP)

Sounds like the perfect place for a winter wonderland, right? Well, not really.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As tempting as it may be to go sledding down Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach, a 25-year-old ban prohibits it.

Mount Trashmore was opened in the second half of the 20th century after the city converted a 640,000-ton pile of garbage into the nation’s first landfill park.

The park now encompasses over 160 acres and features two man-made mountains, two lakes, two playgrounds, a skate park and several miles of walking trails.

Sounds like the perfect place for a winter wonderland, right? Well, not really.

The main mountain, Mount Trashmore, is nearly 65 feet high and used to draw crowds every time it snowed in Virginia Beach. In fact, city officials say nearly 5,000 people headed to Mount Trashmore after 11 inches of snow blanketed the area in 1996.

Community members went flying down the mountain on creative sleds including pool toys and trash can lids. But that many people created several safety hazards.

Sledders were flying into each other, fences and even under cars.

Officials say that there were so many injuries, including scrapes and broken bones, that Virginia Beach EMS largely remained on scene for the next hospital transport.

In 1997, sledding on the steepest areas, the north and west slopes, was banned entirely. And three years late, in 2000, sledding down the mountain was banned entirely.

The ban is unlikely to ever be lifted, according to Parks & Recreation officials.

Mount Trashmore Park is closed on Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22.