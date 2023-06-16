VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s a concert that promises to be a thriller for fans of the King of Pop.

Who’s Bad, The longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band, will be performing at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, August 26 at 8 p.m.

The band has sold out nearly 50 venues in the United Kingdom, including the venue where Jackson was slated to end his career with the “This Is It” concert series.

Who’s Bad has performed with the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, The Backstreet Boys, The Four Tops, Boys II Men, and hip-hop superstar, Pitbull.

After a show in Nashville, Michael Jackson’s longtime friend and manager Frank DiLeo proclaimed, “The show was great… Michael would have been proud!”

Tickets are on sale now, at this link.