White House national climate advisor meeting with Rep. Luria, students at Bay Foundation’s Brock Center

Gina McCarthy delivers remarks after being introduced as US President-elect Joe Bidens nominee to be his National Climate Advisor at the Queen Theater on December 19, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy is scheduled to tour the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Brock Center in Virginia Beach.

It’s part of a Hampton Roads visit focused on climate change and infrastructure, the Bay Foundation says.

McCarthy will tour the facility at 3663 Marlin Bay Drive with Rep. Elaine Luria (D-2nd District) and meet with students. CBF officials will highlight features of the building that provide resiliency against climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The event starts at noon.

