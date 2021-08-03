White House national climate advisor meeting with Rep. Luria, students at Bay Foundation’s Brock Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy is scheduled to tour the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Brock Center in Virginia Beach.
It’s part of a Hampton Roads visit focused on climate change and infrastructure, the Bay Foundation says.
McCarthy will tour the facility at 3663 Marlin Bay Drive with Rep. Elaine Luria (D-2nd District) and meet with students. CBF officials will highlight features of the building that provide resiliency against climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The event starts at noon.