While beachgoers soak up a beautiful day, Virginia Beach city crews prepare for Elsa’s high winds and water

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While some soaked up the sun on a perfect day for the beach, others were preparing to make sure Virginia Beach doesn’t get swamped by Elsa.

City Department of Public Works spokesman Drew Lankford said his department has several areas of concentration.

“Shore Drive, some of the areas at the Oceanfront, up near Hilltop, right by Stumpy Lake, and obviously Windsor Woods in the Rosemont area,” Lankford said.

Another target is the stretch from Asheville Park to Sandbridge.

But vacationers aren’t going to let a storm that hits in the middle of the week ruin their plans.

Two women from Connecticut said if Elsa keeps them from enjoying the beach Thursday — like they were planning to do Wednesday — they’ll simply go shopping.

“I’m not worried about it, I’m going to make the best of it. No matter what, life is good,” said Denise Balacky, visiting from Milford.

“We’re used to storms up there, and you guys are too. So we’re good, we’re happy,” said Kim Jures of Bridgeport.

Jeanine Russman, visiting from Hilton Head, will go to a museum.

“I’m not a shopper. I hate shopping,” she said with a laugh.

The fun before the storm- #virginiabeach ppl are making the most of this 90 degree day before #Elsa moves in Thursday. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/vA8Ai7ftWA — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) July 7, 2021

Some people just benefit from good timing including Justine Gruterich, of Fredericksburg, who was planning to leave Virginia Beach Wednesday night even before she knew about the storm.

“We had the kids in a surf camp and we’re just visiting friends down here. We’re glad we’re getting out of this area now,” she said.

Lankford said public works crews are making sure they have enough road signs and portable pumps in case water levels start to rise within the city.

“Stormwater attention is really something we do 52 weeks out of the year. We can’t afford to wait until there’s a big storm coming like this one to go and clean out ditches,” Lankford said.