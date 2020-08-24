‘What Happened to Barbara Jean?’ Virginia Beach true-crime series debuts with 42-year-old cold case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is digging into a cold case more than 40 years thawing with a digital twist.

Virginia Beach TV is premiering its very own true-crime, mystery series starting with a cold case that happened more than 40 years ago in the tourist city.

On August 23, 1978, 18-year-old Barbara Jean Monaco went to a bar while on vacation in Virginia Beach and was never heard from again.

Now investigators are hoping the series will help the case gain traction once more.

“Virginia Beach Cold Case Files” premieres on Thursday, August 27 on YouTube, Facebook, and IGTV.

Watch the official trailer for the series below.

