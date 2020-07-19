‘We’re looking at a week long heat wave here’; Officials urge caution as temperatures soar in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — People are headed to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday to cool off and grab a sweet treat amid soaring temperatures.



“It’s going good. It’s (ice cream) not lasting too long,” William Roberts, Virginia Beach resident.

Ice cream didn’t stand a chance in the heat. Temperatures soared across Hampton Roads Sunday, with a heat index of more 100 degrees. This is just the beginning of the heat wave.

“We’re looking at a week-long heatwave here, and if you’re coming out to the beach, we really want people to take the proper precautions before they get here,” Gill said. “Eat something, drink water, feel healthy,” Tom Gill, Chief of the Virginia Beach Life Saving Service said.

Gill said it’s vitally important to be prepared. He said to know where you can find a shady spot to cool off, bring water, and healthy snacks.

Despite the high heat index, face coverings are still required indoors and when social distancing is not possible.

“It’s not too bad. I mean I have enough air that I can easily breathe around it,” said Shane Meyers, an employee of Flamingo Joe’s.

If there is a medical emergency on the beach, Gill said you can always go to the lifeguard stand where police, fire and rescue can be called if needed.



“We start to see an uptick in heat-related emergencies,” Gill said. “We’ve already had a couple of calls this morning. One on the boardwalk and one in the north end beaches and we’re responding to all those and making sure they are fully taken care of.”

