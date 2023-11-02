VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to five years in prison, with 3 and a half years suspended, for robbing the Wells Fargo at 125 Independence Blvd.

Daniel Plummer, who was 43 at the time, walked into the bank on Dec. 17, 2022 and slipped a note to one of the tellers.

According to a sworn statement by police, he told the teller not to hit any alarm buttons and that he’d “come prepared,” alluding to having a gun. The teller complied and gave him an undisclosed amount of money.

He then put the cash in his pocket and left the scene on foot.

VBPD identified Plummer as a suspect in the robbery and were searching for him, when he fell into their lap.

According to a search warrant affidavit, Plummer was involved in a strange crash incident three days after the robbery.

On Dec. 20, Plummer was driving a black Trailblazer down Virginia Beach Blvd, and apparently decided to simply stop.

“[the victim] observed a black male exit the driver seat and walk off, leaving the vehicle in reverse in the lane,” a search warrant affidavit reads. “The vehicle backed up and struck [the victim’s] vehicle, causing damage.”

Plummer was arrested when he returned to the scene while police were investigating.

Plummer was sentenced on Nov 1. He will also be subjected to indefinite supervision when he’s released.