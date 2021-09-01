Well-known plastic surgeon in Virginia Beach arrested on drug charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some details are emerging regarding the arrest of a well-known Virginia Beach plastic surgeon who was arrested for illegal possession of controlled substances and one count of larceny.

Dr. John Mancoll, 57, is out of jail on bond.

10 On Your Side was alerted of the charges by WAVY.com readers who wanted to know what happened.

Little information has been put out by Virginia Beach police on their investigation into what Mancoll allegedly did.

Mancoll’s attorney David Cardon agreed to talk to 10 On Your Side and said this about the lack of information — even for him.

“I think it would be nice to have more information, but this is a process, and we are gathering information as quickly as we can receive it,” he said.

Our investigation includes this statement from Dr. Mancoll’s attorney David Cardon. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/lMmMIVACbW — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) September 1, 2021

Mancoll was arrested Aug. 24 after he was stopped by police on or about Aug. 18. We don’t know any of the details about that stop because police have yet to give basic facts of the investigation.

We do know he was charged with three felony counts possession of controlled substance I or II and one misdemeanor count sealing medicine valued at less than $1,000 from a woman whose name we are not releasing.

“Right now, I don’t have the details of the actual allegations, but the actual charges themselves do not appear to be ones that are alleging any sort of malfeasance or impropriety in regard to the patients’ care,” said Cardon.

10 On Your Side couldn’t findany related search warrant at the Virginia Beach Courthouse.

We also went to Mancoll’s home for comment, he did not return our request for a call. His attorney did respond, however, and is adamant his client is innocent.

“We are still at the preliminary stages of this case, and we are still trying to discover the facts regarding the allegations, but one thing is that is crystal clear and that is Dr. Mancoll maintains his innocence of these charges and he hopes for a speedy resolution and ultimately complete vindication,” he said.

A Virginia Beach police spokesperson would only email this: “There was an investigation regarding illegal possession of schedule I or II drugs which led to the arrest of John Mancoll.”

On Monday, we went to Mancoll’s office. The lights were turned off, but apparently staff were still working.

Mancoll’s current status at his practice remains unclear.

A Sentara Healthcare Spokesperson sent a statement confirming Mancoll is not employed by Sentara Healthcare, but is an independent community physician.

“These charges themselves could sully his reputation, but we are hoping that the way the law works is that you are innocent until proven guilty, and we look forward to the day that we can prove his innocence,” Cardon said.

Mancoll has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 3.