Welfare check leads to double homicide investigation in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police are investigating a double homicide after a welfare check on July 15, 2019 at a residence in the 400 block of Kellam Road. Chopper 10 photo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va, (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police are investigating a double homicide after a welfare check early Monday afternoon.

Reports say that Virginia Beach detectives got information which led them to do a welfare check at a residence in the 400 block of Kellam Road.

When they got there, they found two adult victims who were both dead.

Officials say that a suspect is now in custody.

The incident remains as an ongoing investigation.

