Welfare check leads to double homicide investigation in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va, (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police are investigating a double homicide after a welfare check early Monday afternoon.
Reports say that Virginia Beach detectives got information which led them to do a welfare check at a residence in the 400 block of Kellam Road.
When they got there, they found two adult victims who were both dead.
Officials say that a suspect is now in custody.
The incident remains as an ongoing investigation.
Stay updated on WAVY News 10 and online as we learn more.