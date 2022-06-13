VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Wegmans says beginning July 1, customers will no longer be offered single-use plastic bags at its Virginia Beach grocery store.

This follows the company’s announcement in April that it plans to eliminate plastic bags at all of its stores by the end of 2022.

Wegmans encourages its customers to use reusable bags, but if they don’t have any, paper grocery bags will be available for a 5-cent charge per bag. Money earned from the sale of the paper bags will be donated to local food banks, the company said.

This news comes as environmental groups push for a universal 5-cent fee for disposable plastic bags at all grocery, drug and convenience stores in Virginia Beach. Lynnhaven River Now made its pitch to City Council last week. The group says single-use plastic bags are among the most commonly littered items in the resort city, and across Virginia.

All six Virginia Wegmans not already implementing the no plastic bags policy will eliminate their use beginning July 1, in addition to the four North Carolina stores.