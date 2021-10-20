Wegmans partners with local law enforcement to host prescription medication drop-off events, VB location participating

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Wegmans Food Markets is partnering with local law enforcement agencies across several states to host community prescription medication drop-off events.

The event is slated for Saturday, October 23. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drop-off event will give community members the opportunity to remove potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs from their homes.

The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. 54 Wgman locations across seven states are expected to participate in the event. This includes locations in Virginia (e.g. Virginia Beach, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Midlothian, Short Pump).

Only pills and patches will be accepted – no liquids, needles, or sharps.

Prescription medications play an important role in the health of millions of Americans, but unused and expired medications that remain in homes can pose significant public health and safety concerns due to their high susceptibility to diversion, misuse, and abuse.

To find the nearest Wegmans location near you. click here.