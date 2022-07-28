VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Animal Control is seeking the community’s help after a stray dog had to be euthanized after it was found in horrible conditions at a local park.

According to a release, animal control officials responded to Lineberry Park around 12:16 a.m. Thursday regarding the stray dog.

The male tri-colored beagle/hound type canine was found laying on a blanket at the park, in poor condition.

Due to its ailments, animal control officials made the decision to humanely euthanize the poor dog.

Authorities are now looking for who may have owned the dog and learning more about how it ended up in the park.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.