‘We want to apologize’: VB police chief says review will focus on whether innocent man’s detainment at mall was justified

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police on Monday held a press conference to address a viral video showing an innocent man being detained and led outside the Lynnhaven Mall on Saturday.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate said they’re doing an internal review and looking at case law to determine whether the officer’s actions were justified.

The internal investigation will focus on three things specifically:

What information was relayed to the sergeant that led to his detainment of Jamar

Whether the initial approach was justified

Whether the use of handcuffs was justified

Virginia Beach police say they were looking for a man dressed in all black with dreadlocks inside Lynnhaven Mall. Police believed the suspect was with a child and had used credit cards that were inside a purse that had been stolen earlier.

That’s when police came across Mackey, who police said happened to fit that profile.

He was handcuffed and brought outside the mall. Minutes later, police realized he was the wrong man and released him.

Under police policy, Neudigate said an officer can place someone in handcuffs if they believe there is an officer safety issue.

However, we all haven’t seen how the interaction between Mackey and the sergeant begins.

Neudigate said sergeants don’t wear body cameras, and this is an example of why they need to.

Police will rely on other witness statements and mall surveillance video to try to fill in the gaps.

However, during Monday’s press conference, Neudigate said the most important thing for him to do right now is apologize.

“Right or wrong, we have to be able to apologize when our actions greatly inconvenienced a member of the community that we serve. So let me take this opportunity to personally extend my apology to Mr. Mackey for this,” Neudigate said.

Mackey has hired an attorney. He will do a national television interview Tuesday morning and then plans to meet with local media.

Markee Smith

Suspect arrested

On Monday afternoon, Virginia Beach Police confirmed they had arrested a different person in connection with the investigation into the stolen purse and credit cards.

Markee Smith is facing several charges, including three counts of credit card fraud, receiving stolen credit cards or numbers, receiving stolen property, two counts of probation violation and failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor offense.

