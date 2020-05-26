WAVY’s Regina Mobley competes in ‘Happy’ lip-sync challenge to benefit Zeiders American Dream Theater

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Zeiders American Dream Theater in Town Center in Virginia Beach remains closed and it had to cancel a major fundraising event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Hampton Roads is showing “the Z” some love with its first-ever Celebrity Slam lip-sync challenge.

Virginia Beach’s Pharrell Williams’ song may never be the same. You just might recognize someone you know in the 2020 Happy lip-sync challenge.

WAVY-TV 10’s Regina Mobley is one of four contestants who are competing and raising money for the nonprofit. Her competitors include Shaggy and his gang from FM Z104; Rod from Rumble in the morning on FM 99; and students from Salem High School in Virginia Beach.

The Z, a nonprofit entertainment venue, is trying to recoup thousands of dollars it had hoped to raise in its spring fundraiser. Beginning June 3, you can help by voting for one of four videos.

“People will go to our website which is www.thez.org and donate dollars and each dollar is a vote for their team, ” said Melissa May, director of development for Zeiders American Dream Theater.

When you vote early and vote often, it’s a helping hand for the arts in Hampton Roads.

“We provide a space that is professional and supportive for artists including recording capability, two amazing stages, all the technological and advances you would need. And the best part is, it’s nonprofit,” said May.

The Z’s partner, the restaurant Taste, is donating a portion of its proceeds from three menu items. The polls open June 3 and the winner will be announced June 26.

