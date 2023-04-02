VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. (WAVY) – Join the WAVY warriors as we support WAVY News 10 today Anchor Katie Collett.

Walk MS: Virginia Beach is April 2 at ODU Virginia Beach higher education center. The walk begins at 1 p.m.

Collett was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 11 years ago. Now she is one of the top fundraisers for Walk MS every year. In 2022, her team raised $30,000.

Organizers make it a friendly competition to see who can raise the most money. The money can be used to install equipment in the homes of those with MS to help them feel safe and independent. It also provides counseling services to help someone live their best life with MS.

“It is scary to have a disease that doesn’t have a cure. I have a little boy. I want to live for him. I have a husband that I adore, I want to live for him. There are people in this community that I am surrounded by, I want to live for them and be able to give back to them. Walk MS allows me to do that,” said Collett.

She adds researchers are close to finding a cure.

“The best day of my life will be when I can say breaking news there is a cure for MS,” Collett said. “I want it to happen in my little boy’s lifetime he’s nine, he’s not super little, but I want it to happen in his lifetime. It’s important for me to know that he’s in the clear. That his friends are in the clear. That there is hope for them and their future.”

Walk MS: Newport News was canceled this year due to the windy conditions. Below is the message on the Walk MS: Newport News website:

“Due to the anticipated impact of the weather forecast, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Walk MS: Newport News scheduled for Saturday, April 1.

Safety is our top priority, and we want to ensure everyone connected to Walk MS has a positive experience. National MS Society staff are planning for a post-event celebration so we can come together to drop off donations and pick up T-shirts.

We will communicate information once details have been confirmed. Thanks for all you do to help move our mission forward. While the weather has impacted our plans, we will not let it stop us from crossing the finish line of creating a world free of MS!”