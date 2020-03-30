‘Waterways’: VB Art Center virtual reception and exhibition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Art Center announced its first virtual reception and exhibition due to the center closing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Waterways exhibit will show the importance that urban waterways have on our environment. The reception will stream via Facebook on Friday, April 3 at 7 p.m. and run until 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for supporter’s and co-op artists and $15 for non-supporter’s.

During the stream, Chuck Larry will judge the artwork and announce award winners. An award will be presented by Ned and Debra Williams, followed by a viewing of the art.

“Stay safely in your own surroundings, drink your drinks, eat your favorite hors-deouvres, and watch the show! And better yet, comment as you watch. Participation is welcomed with likes and loves and words of support. Our art family needs all of you,” said museum staff.

