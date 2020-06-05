Water main repair to close part of Virginia Beach Boulevard Sunday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A water main repair will close a part of Virginia Beach Boulevard on Sunday.
The closure will start around 7 a.m. Sunday on the two inside lanes of the road between E. Groveland Road and Malibu Drive.
The work is expected to be complete by 7 p.m. Sunday.
Warning signs will be posted about the closures.
