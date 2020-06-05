Water main repair to close part of Virginia Beach Boulevard Sunday

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A water main repair will close a part of Virginia Beach Boulevard on Sunday.

The closure will start around 7 a.m. Sunday on the two inside lanes of the road between E. Groveland Road and Malibu Drive.

The work is expected to be complete by 7 p.m. Sunday.

Warning signs will be posted about the closures.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10