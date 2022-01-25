Water main break closes portion of Shore Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of Shore Drive will be closed due to a water main repair Monday.

Virginia Beach city officials announced the closure Monday afternoon stating that the roadways will be closed starting at 3 p.m.

The two outside lanes of eastbound Shore Drive near the intersection of Greenwell Road will be closed. Residents will have access to their properties at all times.



This work is expected to be completed by midnight tonight, weather permitting.