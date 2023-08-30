VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – With two named storms impacting Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina, red flags are flying at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and at beaches in the Outer Banks because there is a high risk of rip currents.

It means stay out of the ocean; the water is dangerous.

“People should not go in the water unless there are lifeguards in the stands,” Tom Gill, Chief of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service, said.

He said in the next day or so “the water is going to look really ugly and rough, like you shouldn’t go in it. You shouldn’t go in it.”

It’s the same down the coast of North Carolina. The National Weather Service marked North Carolina’s coast in red, indicating that high risk of rip currents.

Dare County’s director of emergency management is keeping a watchful eye on some more effects from the weather.

“The greatest impact of wind is the most concern on Hatteras Island once again,” said Dare County Director of Emergency Management Drew Pearson. “Rain is really going to be a challenge 4-8 of localized flooding that could lead to roads impassable, people need to turn around, not drown. In addition to that, there is always a tornado threat that comes in the leading edge of a hurricane that may happen overnight.”

It did turn out to be a decent day for surfers. One surfer at the Oceanfront said he hasn’t seen the swell like this in a long time.

“It’s really fun,” said surfer Kurtis Wright. “There is really swell out there. We have some hurricane pulses coming in.”