WATCH: Shark pops up along Virginia Beach shoreline

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Queue the “Jaws” music.

A woman named T’keyah Morton shared startling video on social media on Sunday showing a shark surfacing in shallow water near the shoreline in Virginia Beach.

Her video post has been shared more than 1,000 times. There are also hundreds of comments, with some people questioning if what was captured in the video is in fact a shark or if it is a dolphin.

Matthew Klepeisz, a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Aquarium, watched the video and told WAVY.com the distinct caudal (tail) fin and sharp upright dorsal fin identify this creature as a shark.

Klepeisz said it’s difficult to tell the exact species of the shark.

He said, while the presence of sharks is a positive sign of a healthy ocean, he encourages beachgoers do the following: