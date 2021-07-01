WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life service honors longtime firefighter Michael Painter

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A celebration of life is being held Thursday for a longtime Virginia Beach firefighter who died suddenly last month.

Master Firefighter Michael Painter died on June 24 after suffering a heart attack. He was 60 years old.

Painter was a member of the Virginia Beach Fire Department for 33 years, and served as an Assistant Fire Marshal the past few years.

Friends told 10 On Your Side Painter loved being a fireman.

A celebration of life service is being held Thursday afternoon at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. Chopper 10 was overhead for the procession. Watch the 1 p.m. funeral service in the player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10