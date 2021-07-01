WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life service honors longtime firefighter Michael Painter

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A celebration of life is being held Thursday for a longtime Virginia Beach firefighter who died suddenly last month.

Master Firefighter Michael Painter died on June 24 after suffering a heart attack. He was 60 years old.

Painter was a member of the Virginia Beach Fire Department for 33 years, and served as an Assistant Fire Marshal the past few years.

Friends told 10 On Your Side Painter loved being a fireman.

A celebration of life service is being held Thursday afternoon at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. Chopper 10 was overhead for the procession. Watch the 1 p.m. funeral service in the player above.