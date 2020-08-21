VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As the delays with waste collections continue in Virginia Beach, the city released a statement on Friday asking residents to leave their trash cart at the curb until it is serviced.
Collections are expected to continue into Saturday and Monday. Recycling collection remains unchanged and will occur on the normal designated collection day.
Yard waste crews continue to work their way through the city.
An updated map for yard waste can be found online.
If you have any questions, call 757-385-4650 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or visit vbgov.com/wastemgt.
Latest News
- Wast collection delays continue in Virginia Beach
- Mailboxes and sorting equipment won’t be restored before election, postmaster general testifies
- Share your NACC pet adoption story to nominate the shelter for $100,000 grant
- Pence decries QAnon ‘conspiracy theory’ after Trump praises it
- Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings