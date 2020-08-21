Wast collection delays continue in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — ​​As the delays with waste collections continue in Virginia Beach, the city released a statement on Friday asking residents to leave their trash cart at the curb until it is serviced.

Collections are expected to continue into Saturday and Monday. Recycling collection remains unchanged and will occur on the normal designated collection day.

Yard waste crews continue to work their way through the city.

An updated map for yard waste can be found online.

If you have any questions, call 757-385-4650 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or visit vbgov.com/wastemgt.

