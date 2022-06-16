

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Warrior East showcase is coming to Virginia Beach.

The annual showcase showing off the defense industry’s latest gears and equipment will be held at the Virginia Beach Convention Center June 22 and 23.

More than 3,000 military, government and law enforcement professionals are expected to attend with more than 200 exhibitors will be on hand.

This year’s keynote speaker is Sal Giunta, a former United States Army soldier and the first living person since the Vietnam War to receive the United States Armed Forces’ highest decoration for valor, the Medal of Honor. He is scheduled to speak on Day 1 of the expo, June 22, at 8:30am.

Several local Hampton Roads businesses will be among the more than 200 exhibitors on the convention center floor, including: C&T Marine, Freedom Outdoor, JBC Corp., London Bridge Trading, Matbock, S&S Precision, Special Projects Operations, and Zero Point.

Warrior East is not open to the general public. Attendees must register as active duty military, federal, state, local government agencies, law enforcement and first responders using official government-issued identification.



The event is not open to retired military.