Wanted Portsmouth man charged with arson after fire set, shots fired at Virginia Beach apartment

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been charged with arson after a fire was set at a Virginia Beach apartment over the weekend.

The Virginia Beach Fire Marshal’s Office says Jerrod Vines, 34, has been charged with one count of arson to an occupied dwelling. Authorities found the apartment in the 300 block of Cedarwood Court on fire around 11 p.m. Saturday night after responding to a shots fired call in the area.

Virginia Beach police said Sunday that the apartment was “actively burning” and had “damage from apparent gunshots,” but was not occupied and there no reported injuries.

The fire marshal says Vines is not in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip via p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app.