Want to paint the front of the Virginia Aquarium? Here’s your chance

Virginia Aquarium (photo: Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is looking for an artist to paint the façade of the aquarium.

In partnership with the City of Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department, mural artists are invited to apply to bring their ideas to life on the building’s 2,508-square-foot canvas, spanning approximately 66 feet wide by 38 feet high.

The goal of the mural is to reflect the Aquarium’s mission of inspiring the conservation of the marine environment.

Officials say the mural can be in any artistic style, but must not be distracting for drivers passing by.

The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department will create a Public Art Selection Committee to review the concepts.

Details on artist eligibility, guidelines, and timeline are available in the application packet.

To Apply:

  • Visit the Artist Opportunities section of VBPublicArt.org for details and a link to the application.
  • Fill out and submit all required forms by 5 p.m. on April 1, 2022.
  • Please email NGoodale@vbgov.com with any questions.

