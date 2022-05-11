VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Walmart is expanding its InHome delivery service to Virginia Beach and Norfolk which is expected to bring new jobs to the local community.

The expansion is part of the retailer’s plan to scale InHome to 30 million U.S. households this year. The service is $19.95 per month or $148 per year, with no additional fees, including tips which are built into the membership price.



Using the service, the retailer hopes to give time back to customers by delivering fresh groceries, everyday essentials and more directly into their homes. The service is expected to bring 68 new jobs to the Virginia Beach/Norfolk area.

In January, Walmart announced plans to expand access to InHome to 30 million U.S. households by the end of 2022.

Here’s how InHome works:

Order: Once signed up for InHome, a customer places their order on the Walmart App and selects InHome as their preferred delivery option. Deliver: A highly trained InHome associate completes the delivery. Upon arriving at the customer’s home, the associate uses a one-time access code to unlock the customer’s door or garage through their InHome app, which pairs with smart entry technology. The app notifies the customer at every step and a camera, worn on the associates’ vest, records the entire delivery, which customers have access to from their phones for up to a week after each delivery.