VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Wesleyan University will hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Commemoration on Monday, Jan. 15.

A spokesperson for the university says the commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Virginia Wesleyan is a vibrant reaffirmation of the schools commitment to social justice, equality and community engagement.

Instead of classes, students will have the opportunity to the participate in a variety of service activities on Monday. Events and activities include collection drives and support for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, GotSneakers? and Operation Gratitude.

The commemoration ceremony will be held on campus at Brock Commons at 11 a.m. Mark Johnson, Senior Vice President and Community Development Manager at Truist Financial Corporation will deliver the keynote address.

Additionally, the Mavis McKenley ’11 Award be presented to a student who embodies the ideals of Dr. King.