2 State Police vehicles struck in DUI crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach; no injuries reported

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a DUI crash that involved two Virginia State Police vehicles in Virginia Beach early Friday morning, police say.

State Police said that around 1:06 a.m., two troopers stopped to assist Virginia Beach Police on a traffic stop involving a 2020 Chevrolet Trax on the westbound side of I-264, west of Rosemont Road. Both troopers were parked on the closed shoulder lane with emergency equipment activated.

The driver of the Trax struck one marked State Police vehicle from behind and pushed it into the other State Police vehicle. The Trax then proceeded to run off the roadway and struck a Jersey wall.

29-year-old Samantha Erwin was identified as the driver and was not injured. Erwin was arrested for DUI.

The two troopers involved were outside their vehicles at the time of the accident but were not injured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10