2 State Police vehicles struck in DUI crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach; no injuries reported

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a DUI crash that involved two Virginia State Police vehicles in Virginia Beach early Friday morning, police say.

State Police said that around 1:06 a.m., two troopers stopped to assist Virginia Beach Police on a traffic stop involving a 2020 Chevrolet Trax on the westbound side of I-264, west of Rosemont Road. Both troopers were parked on the closed shoulder lane with emergency equipment activated.

The driver of the Trax struck one marked State Police vehicle from behind and pushed it into the other State Police vehicle. The Trax then proceeded to run off the roadway and struck a Jersey wall.

29-year-old Samantha Erwin was identified as the driver and was not injured. Erwin was arrested for DUI.

The two troopers involved were outside their vehicles at the time of the accident but were not injured.