VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Police have issued a senior for a missing 82-year-old man.

Richard Marvin Reynolds was last seen on Dec. 12 around 1 p.m. at his house on Brentwood Crescent in Virginia Beach.

Reynolds is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds with brown eyes and balding gray hair. He may be wearing a navy blue long sleeve shirt and denim jeans.

Police say he was allegedly going to B.J.’s Wholesale Club on Virginia Boulevard in a blue 2015 Toyota Sienna van with Virginia plates LSMR525.

Around 3 p.m. he was seen on Independence Boulevard and turned left on South Rosemont Avenue.

Police say Reynolds suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health.

Anyone with information about the missing senior’s whereabouts should contact Virginia Beach police at 757-385-5000 or at vsp.virginia.gov.