VSP asking for witnesses, information in officer-involved shooting at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are asking for witnesses to come forward as they investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting Friday night at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The police-involved shooting happened in the 300 block of 20th Street as officers responded to multiple other shootings in the area late Friday night. Those shootings left nine injured and a 28-year-old woman dead.

The officer-involved shooting fatally wounded 25-year-old Virginia Beach resident Donovon Lynch, a cousin of music artist Pharrell Williams and local business owner.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Chesapeake Field Office is asking anyone who saw the encounter between the police officer and Lynch, or anyone who has other information on the incident, to come forward.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 20th Street.

Virginia Beach police have said Lynch brandished a firearm before the officer shot him. A firearm was found at the scene, but Lynch’s family said he was legally allowed to carry that weapon.

Anyone with information or cell phone video before, of, or after the shooting should contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Anonymous tips are welcome.

On Tuesday, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate announced the Virginia State Police would take over the investigation of the shooting that killed Lynch.

Neudigate had initially said Saturday after the shooting that the department planned to investigate the incident itself and not hand off the investigation to state police.

However, activists and some members of the community continued to push for an independent investigation, which is now underway.

One point of contention in the investigation of the shooting has been the lack of body camera footage.

The officer involved in the shooting, who’s been with the department for five years, was equipped with a body camera, but it was not turned on for unknown reasons, Neudigate said.

Further, another officer that was a witness to the shooting was a plainclothes detective.

In the other shootings Friday night, police have arrested six people: three are charged in connection with the actual shootings, while three others are accused of selling firearms to convicted felons.

A seventh man is accused of hitting a police officer with his car as he fled the area.