Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Washington. The U.S. is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Turkey’s strikes against Kurds in Syria, and is sending Pence to lead mediation effort (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Virginia Beach on Saturday to spur up support for Republican candidates ahead of election day on Nov. 5.

He’ll speak at the Get Out the Vote Rally at Kempsville Middle School located at 860 Churchill Drive. Doors open at 2 p.m.

You’ll have to register ahead of time at this link. Security will be tight and multiple items are banned, event organizers say.